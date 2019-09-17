Rpm International (RPM) Holder Capital Management Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $353,800 as Shares Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Increased Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $2.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 168,547 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.29. About 1.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,388 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 0.02% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 34,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coastline Co owns 17,130 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Asset Inc owns 7,742 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company holds 3.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 80,000 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). River Road Asset Mngmt has 0.72% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 31,398 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 213,834 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 14,100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 217,554 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Commerce owns 43,407 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 2,116 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 1,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20,009 shares to 60,594 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,739 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).