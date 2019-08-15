RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 60 1.55 N/A 1.93 35.11 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 21 0.49 N/A 1.86 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. RPM International Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that RPM International Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. Its rival Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 3.16% for RPM International Inc. with consensus price target of $68.5. Competitively Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a consensus price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 69.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. seems more appealing than RPM International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 96.1%. About 1% of RPM International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has 11.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94%

For the past year RPM International Inc. has 15.4% stronger performance while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has -22.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors RPM International Inc. beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.