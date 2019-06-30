RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

This is a contrast between RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 58 1.45 N/A 1.69 33.45 Innospec Inc. 78 1.48 N/A 4.22 19.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Innospec Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. RPM International Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Innospec Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.8% Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

RPM International Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RPM International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Innospec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPM International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.46% and an $62 average target price. Meanwhile, Innospec Inc.’s average target price is $86, while its potential downside is -5.74%. Based on the results given earlier, RPM International Inc. is looking more favorable than Innospec Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 94.1% respectively. About 1.31% of RPM International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Innospec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. -5.15% -7.29% -1.96% -10.53% 13.75% -3.9% Innospec Inc. -4.32% -2.06% 11.87% 11.79% 12.85% 33.84%

For the past year RPM International Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Innospec Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats RPM International Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.