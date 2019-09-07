RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 61 1.59 N/A 1.93 35.11 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.74 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 demonstrates RPM International Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. H.B. Fuller Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPM International Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than H.B. Fuller Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RPM International Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

RPM International Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. H.B. Fuller Company’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, H.B. Fuller Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. H.B. Fuller Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown RPM International Inc. and H.B. Fuller Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00

RPM International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.57% and an $68.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of H.B. Fuller Company is $46, which is potential 6.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that H.B. Fuller Company looks more robust than RPM International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of RPM International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of H.B. Fuller Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of RPM International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year RPM International Inc. has stronger performance than H.B. Fuller Company

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors H.B. Fuller Company.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.