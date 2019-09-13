RPM International Inc. (RPM) Touches $69.80 High on Sep, 13; Nwi Management LP Has Increased Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Position

The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) reached all time high today, Sep, 13 and still has $74.69 target or 7.00% above today’s $69.80 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.05B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $74.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $633.57 million more. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 151,129 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nwi Management Lp increased Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU)’s stock rose 8.87%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 555,000 shares with $8.31 million value, up from 465,000 last quarter. Tim Participacoes Sa now has $7.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 240,709 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT

Nwi Management Lp decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 480,000 shares to 1.14 million valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equities (Call) stake by 216,000 shares and now owns 384,200 shares. T (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TIM Participacoes has $1900 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 18.89% above currents $14.72 stock price. TIM Participacoes had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) rating on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $1900 target.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is -1.86% below currents $69.8 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RPM Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 19.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.05 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 34.69 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.