RPM International Inc. (RPM) Reaches $68.28 52-Week High; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $385,632

The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) hit a new 52-week high and has $73.74 target or 8.00% above today’s $68.28 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.85B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $73.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $708.32 million more. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 180,297 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 67,937 shares with $7.06 million value, down from 71,681 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.18. About 435,837 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 600,000 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 12,206 shares. 7,837 are owned by Asset Incorporated. Strs Ohio reported 7,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 410,561 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 1.29 million shares. Tompkins Finance Corp reported 532 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 36,561 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 46,318 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Hgk Asset holds 96,842 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 289,913 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 12.08M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr owns 38,219 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.85 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.93 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,111 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 6,309 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,499 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut holds 2,331 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank Trust reported 524 shares. Westchester Management holds 97,186 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.69% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pennsylvania-based Argyle Management has invested 1.64% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 948 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,977 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management accumulated 4,891 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.24 million shares. 86,724 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,486 shares to 27,983 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,161 shares and now owns 268,048 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.