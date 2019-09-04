RPM International Inc. (RPM) EPS Estimated At $0.91; CTS Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 19.74% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. RPM’s profit would be $118.00 million giving it 18.29 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, RPM International Inc.’s analysts see -26.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 520,543 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT

CTS Corp (CTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 52 cut down and sold positions in CTS Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 30.73 million shares, down from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CTS Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 19.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 2.87% above currents $66.59 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. JP Morgan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs holds 262,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Llc accumulated 5,717 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). M&T State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 59,263 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Philadelphia has 1.4% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 272,990 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 15,803 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cambridge Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 15,139 shares. Nomura Inc holds 20,639 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,742 shares stake.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.64 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.1 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $918.65 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation for 343,500 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 442,294 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.49% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.39% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,223 shares.

