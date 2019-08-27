RPM International Inc. (RPM) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Comparing side by side

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 60 1.55 N/A 1.93 35.11 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.63 N/A 11.09 7.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RPM International Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc. is currently more expensive than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Volatility and Risk

RPM International Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. RPM International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RPM International Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40

RPM International Inc.’s upside potential is 2.68% at a $68.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $91.4, which is potential 31.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. looks more robust than RPM International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPM International Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 72.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of RPM International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64%

For the past year RPM International Inc. was more bullish than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors RPM International Inc.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.