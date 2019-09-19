RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RPM International Inc. has 78.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RPM International Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has RPM International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.70% 5.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing RPM International Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. N/A 62 35.11 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

RPM International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio RPM International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RPM International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

RPM International Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $68.5, suggesting a potential downside of -0.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of 30.72%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, RPM International Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RPM International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year RPM International Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

RPM International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, RPM International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. RPM International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that RPM International Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RPM International Inc.’s competitors are 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

RPM International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RPM International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.