Rpm International I (RPM) Stake Has Upped by Hgk Asset Management Inc; Corbyn Investment Management Increases Holding in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG)

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares to 110,277 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,637 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.