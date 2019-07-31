Rpm International I (RPM) Holder Hgk Asset Management Lifted Position; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $420,354; Stock Price Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,280 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 366,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.96 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 171,870 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 81,960 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,951 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 27,820 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oppenheimer And Communication holds 0.01% or 4,480 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 10,229 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 0.34% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stifel reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 10,501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Ltd Company invested in 17,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 4,105 shares. Diamond Hill Management owns 0.39% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.21M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 38,288 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Comerica National Bank holds 0.05% or 104,533 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr accumulated 15,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

