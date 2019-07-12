Rpc (RES) Stake Held by Causeway Capital Management Llc; As Novagold Resources (NG) Share Value Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 380,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.39M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.37 million, up from 7.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 828,653 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 2.15 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 17.08 million shares to 47.68 million shares, valued at $806.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,730 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 7,000 shares to 39,145 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 16,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,353 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

