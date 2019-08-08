Rpc (RES) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Raised Its Position; Regal Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 351,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 816,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 4.46 million shares traded or 75.03% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 60,023 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,899 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

