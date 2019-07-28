Rpc (RES) Market Value Declined While Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $24.15 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 66.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 181,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 274,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 2.75M shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 9.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $108,461 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 499,963 shares stake. 215 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 968,870 are owned by Btim. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 110 shares. Sageworth has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 1.15 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 130,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 14,499 shares. Natixis holds 322,948 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 5.12M shares. Federated Pa reported 443,714 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 80 shares.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2019: XOM,SLB,RES – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.