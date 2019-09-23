Rpc (RES) Holding Raised by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc; Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $57.70 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 349,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.10 million shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 161,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 2.24 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,155 shares or 0% of the stock. 961,994 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America De. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 257,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 2.30M shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 468,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 51,827 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 704,334 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 22,624 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,726 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Ltd Co has 0.74% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 713,830 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 18,891 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 676,794 shares.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Here are oil plays Citi says will show biggest reaction to surge in crude – MarketWatch” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23,251 shares to 325,353 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 11,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,618 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.