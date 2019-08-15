Rpc (RES) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Its Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 72,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, down from 75,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 2.13 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 317,250 shares. 162,890 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Macquarie Limited reported 28,120 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 354,585 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei stated it has 334,928 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 37,444 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 27,525 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd holds 92,996 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Reilly Advisors Ltd holds 303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 28,886 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 245,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.16 million shares. 976 are owned by Fifth Third Bank.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 73.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,069 shares to 74,487 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,788 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 437,736 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 0.12% or 52,351 shares. 2,764 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc. Kbc Nv accumulated 46,326 shares. Sfmg Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brookmont Cap Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,569 shares. Sigma Planning reported 12,419 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 28,055 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 206,312 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 835 shares. 34,421 are held by Ww Asset Mngmt Inc. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).