Rpc (RES) Holder Dean Investment Associates Lifted Position by $1.29 Million; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Share Value Rose, Holder Starr International Co Lowered Its Position by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 117,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 465,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.01M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,461 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 6,526 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 23,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,810 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Btim has 0.15% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 968,870 shares. First Manhattan reported 3,187 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 27,525 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 17,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.12% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Synovus Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 122,344 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 46,841 shares. Principal Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Tortoise Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 5,600 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 15,415 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt holds 0.7% or 139,359 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 1.22M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,704 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.04 million shares. Kirr Marbach And Com Limited Liability Corporation In stated it has 213,644 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc reported 35,321 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 527,703 shares. Carroll Finance Associates reported 636 shares. Fiera holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 5,999 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.58 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 716,414 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 57 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 217 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 829,317 shares. Richmond Hill Ltd Partnership holds 125,482 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 147,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 179,915 were accumulated by Channing Mgmt Limited.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $981.24 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.