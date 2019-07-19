RPC Inc. (RES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT)

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 10 0.80 N/A 0.57 17.13 Weatherford International plc 1 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RPC Inc. and Weatherford International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPC Inc. and Weatherford International plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 9.9% Weatherford International plc 0.00% 148.7% -33.3%

Volatility and Risk

RPC Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Weatherford International plc has a 2.22 beta which is 122.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Weatherford International plc are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. RPC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Weatherford International plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RPC Inc. and Weatherford International plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Weatherford International plc 0 0 0 0.00

RPC Inc.’s upside potential is 125.04% at a $13.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.9% of RPC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Weatherford International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Weatherford International plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. -2.8% -21.95% -8.31% -29.84% -49.45% -1.62% Weatherford International plc -19.36% -39.21% -58.96% -72.3% -89.15% -34.6%

For the past year RPC Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Weatherford International plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RPC Inc. beats Weatherford International plc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.