RPC Inc. (RES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 9 0.83 N/A 0.81 7.60 Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.49 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

RPC Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dril-Quip Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Dril-Quip Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RPC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RPC Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

RPC Inc.’s upside potential is 128.25% at a $13.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Dril-Quip Inc. is $44, which is potential -8.71% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that RPC Inc. looks more robust than Dril-Quip Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RPC Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 0%. Insiders held 2.2% of RPC Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22%

For the past year RPC Inc. had bearish trend while Dril-Quip Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats Dril-Quip Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.