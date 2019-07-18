RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $6.11 After 3.00% Down Move; Oneok (OKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 672,507 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24CThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.31B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $5.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RES worth $39.39M less.

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 308 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 249 cut down and sold stakes in Oneok Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 302.28 million shares, up from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 19 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 205 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.55 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 8.36 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 154,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has 7.62% invested in the company for 248,220 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 6.26% in the stock. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global upgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rating on Tuesday, January 29. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rating on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15 target.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 78.57% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RES’s profit will be $12.89M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,461 activity. The insider Rollins Pam R bought $108,461.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.