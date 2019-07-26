RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.70 52-Week Low; Digimarc (DMRC) Has 1.48 Sentiment

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.53 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.70 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.23 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $5.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.81M less. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 1.65M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 21 sold and trimmed stakes in Digimarc Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Digimarc Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 117,738 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, MAR, DMRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $624.55 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 11.06% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 277,206 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 573,541 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 8,435 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,237 shares.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $108,461 activity. The insider Rollins Pam R bought $108,461.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPC Inc (RES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RPC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. RPC had 8 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, January 29.