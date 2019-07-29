RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.62 52-Week Low; Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.45 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.62 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.21B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $5.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.27 million less. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 884,395 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 55.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 378,902 shares with $42.07 million value, down from 848,100 last quarter. The Walt Disney Company now has $263.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 5.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) stake by 14,800 shares to 666,200 valued at $49.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 219,342 shares and now owns 412,178 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.83 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Management invested in 54,933 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com invested in 1.48% or 53,437 shares. Harvest Mgmt owns 5,776 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Co owns 28,417 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 900,297 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,506 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,040 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc holds 21,187 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. New England Inv & Retirement Grp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,803 shares. Parsec Financial Inc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barrett Asset Management Lc invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Ltd Llc reported 264,933 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. James Research invested 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 520,570 shares.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.30M for 70.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $108,461 activity. $108,461 worth of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was bought by Rollins Pam R on Thursday, January 31.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPC Inc (RES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.