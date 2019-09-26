RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.26 After 8.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering SYNNEX (SNX)

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 919,608 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7XThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $5.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RES worth $90.24M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 4.97% above currents $113.37 stock price. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barrington. See SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) latest ratings:

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 65.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $9.88’s average target is 87.83% above currents $5.26 stock price. RPC had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.03% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 4.32 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Amer Gp Inc stated it has 36,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Aristotle Cap Boston reported 1.33 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 89,826 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Llc accumulated 61,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Lc has 0.08% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 305 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 44,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 39,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 503,769 shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 206,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 30,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shellback Ltd Partnership invested in 90,705 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 11,701 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 138,116 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 1.02 million shares. D E Shaw And reported 18,771 shares stake. Hrt Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 19,288 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 535,772 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Amp Capital Investors has 11,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% stake. Natixis accumulated 2,496 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SYNNEX Corporation’s (NYSE:SNX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CMTL, LOOP, TXMD and SNX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.