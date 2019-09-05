RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.26 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Coverage

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 712,119 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to TeamThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.13B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RES worth $79.03M more.

Among 6 analysts covering The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. The Cheesecake Factory has $5300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.83’s average target is 15.21% above currents $39.78 stock price. The Cheesecake Factory had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. See The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) latest ratings:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853. Shares for $31,635 were bought by Ames Edie A. MINDEL LAURENCE B had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 17,500 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 75,598 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 0% or 6,246 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 562,094 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,398 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 83,993 shares stake. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 122 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 124,500 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 354 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 67,727 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 103,086 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 18,797 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 45,408 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 16,411 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 13,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 893 are owned by Advisory Ser Lc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 443,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,423 shares. 14,867 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 37,701 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 6.86 million shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 898,805 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 974,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated holds 0% or 291,101 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 215 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 168,069 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 153.42% above currents $5.26 stock price. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 4.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 65.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.