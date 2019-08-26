RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.20 52-Week Low; FS Bancorp (FSBW) Has 1.4 Sentiment

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 35 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 25 reduced and sold stock positions in FS Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.09 million shares, up from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FS Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.99 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.20 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.12B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $4.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.68 million less. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 197,399 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.30 million for 65.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 156.35% above currents $5.2 stock price. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 26.72% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.58M for 8.13 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. for 96,517 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 201,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.75% invested in the company for 21,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,385 shares.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $214.18 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.