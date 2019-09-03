RPC, Inc. (RES) Reaches $5.03 After 9.00% Down Move; BILLERUD AB SHS SWEDEN (BLRDF) Shorts Raised By 3.16%

BILLERUD AB SHS SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) had an increase of 3.16% in short interest. BLRDF’s SI was 992,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.16% from 961,700 shares previously. With 17,500 avg volume, 57 days are for BILLERUD AB SHS SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s short sellers to cover BLRDF’s short positions. It closed at $10.98 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 686,053 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLNThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.08B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $4.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RES worth $97.20M less.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 165.01% above currents $5.03 stock price. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 62.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 15.78 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.