RPC, Inc. (RES) Forms $5.53 Double Bottom; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted By $4.98 Million Its Calavo Growers (CVGW) Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) stake by 35.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 51,900 shares as Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)’s stock declined 6.87%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 198,809 shares with $19.23M value, up from 146,909 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 10,433 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

RPC, Inc. (RES) formed double bottom with $5.03 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.53 share price. RPC, Inc. (RES) has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 274,970 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calavo Growers declares $1.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Calavo Growers, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CVGW) 21% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,809 are held by Next Century Growth Lc. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 248 shares. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.78% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 5,800 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 3,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.21% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 6,905 shares. California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.03% or 666,790 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. Harvest Strategies Llc holds 15,000 shares. 125,629 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 9,583 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Df Dent & Incorporated reported 0.11% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,908 shares to 6,955 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 3,001 shares and now owns 4,826 shares. Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 69.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 393,853 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 1.96 million shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 5.49 million shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% or 59,346 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.66 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sageworth has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Moreover, Advisory Serv Network Lc has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Fdx reported 11,015 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 11,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.57% stake. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 522,159 shares. 35,288 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can.

Among 4 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $8.90’s average target is 60.94% above currents $5.53 stock price. RPC had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. Morgan Stanley upgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $500 target in Monday, September 30 report.