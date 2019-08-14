RPC Inc. (RES) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Comparison side by side

Both RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 9 0.82 N/A 0.81 7.60 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see RPC Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RPC Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

RPC Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TETRA Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. RPC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RPC Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 132.23% for RPC Inc. with consensus target price of $13.33. Meanwhile, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.25, while its potential upside is 223.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that TETRA Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than RPC Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of RPC Inc. shares and 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. RPC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year RPC Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats TETRA Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.