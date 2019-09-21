RPC Inc. (RES) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of RPC Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of RPC Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RPC Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.30% 14.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RPC Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. N/A 8 7.60 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

RPC Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio RPC Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for RPC Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

With average price target of $11.5, RPC Inc. has a potential upside of 101.75%. The peers have a potential upside of 49.96%. With higher probable upside potential for RPC Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think RPC Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RPC Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year RPC Inc. has -37.39% weaker performance while RPC Inc.’s rivals have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

RPC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, RPC Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. RPC Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RPC Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that RPC Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPC Inc.’s peers are 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

RPC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RPC Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors RPC Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.