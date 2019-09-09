RPC Inc. (RES) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 8 0.80 N/A 0.81 7.60 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 1.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RPC Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Risk & Volatility

RPC Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPC Inc. Its rival Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.7 respectively. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RPC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RPC Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RPC Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 135.93% and an $13.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of RPC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year RPC Inc. had bearish trend while Geospace Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats Geospace Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.