RPC Inc. (RES) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) Comparison side by side

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 9 0.81 N/A 0.81 7.60 C&J Energy Services Inc. 14 0.30 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RPC Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPC Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RPC Inc. are 3.5 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. RPC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for RPC Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPC Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.33, while its potential upside is 133.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of C&J Energy Services Inc. is $19, which is potential 89.05% upside. Based on the results given earlier, RPC Inc. is looking more favorable than C&J Energy Services Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RPC Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 18.67%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year RPC Inc. was more bearish than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.