RPC Inc. (RES) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 10 0.90 N/A 0.57 17.13 Cactus Inc. 34 3.95 N/A 0.81 44.25

Table 1 highlights RPC Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cactus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RPC Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. RPC Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cactus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 9.9% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cactus Inc. are 3.7 and 2.5 respectively. Cactus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RPC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RPC Inc. and Cactus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 3 0 2 2.40 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of RPC Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 76.21%. Competitively Cactus Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 36.28%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RPC Inc. is looking more favorable than Cactus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.9% of RPC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.8% of Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. -2.8% -21.95% -8.31% -29.84% -49.45% -1.62% Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41%

For the past year RPC Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance while Cactus Inc. has 31.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Cactus Inc. beats RPC Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.