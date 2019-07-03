RPC Inc. (RES) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 10 0.90 N/A 0.57 17.13 Bristow Group Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -10.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RPC Inc. and Bristow Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RPC Inc. and Bristow Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 9.9% Bristow Group Inc. 0.00% -15.3% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

RPC Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Bristow Group Inc.’s 2.58 beta is the reason why it is 158.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPC Inc. Its rival Bristow Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. RPC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bristow Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RPC Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 3 0 2 2.40 Bristow Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is RPC Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RPC Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of RPC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Bristow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. -2.8% -21.95% -8.31% -29.84% -49.45% -1.62% Bristow Group Inc. -35.1% -77.29% -90.13% -97.31% -98.38% -88.23%

For the past year RPC Inc. has stronger performance than Bristow Group Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bristow Group Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe Caspian. Its helicopters are used principally to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. The company also offers helicopter flight training services to commercial pilots and flight instructors, as well as military training services through its Bristow Academy. In addition, it provides aircraft repair and maintenance services; and search and rescue services to oil and gas companies. The company provides its helicopter services to integrated, national, and independent oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 459 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Offshore Logistics Inc. and changed its name to Bristow Group Inc. in February 2006. Bristow Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.