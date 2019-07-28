Royce Value Trust (RVT) Valuation Declined While Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Position; As Zumiez (Call) (ZUMZ) Stock Value Declined, Walleye Trading Boosted Holding by $338,400

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (Call) (ZUMZ) by 146.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,700 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 208,198 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 294,096 shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 512,427 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc invested 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,857 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 123,970 shares. 241,882 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Northern Corporation holds 263,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 69,000 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,534 shares. Citigroup owns 25,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,787 were reported by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 40,128 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 62,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul S A by 56,179 shares to 421 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Sigma Planning has 56,379 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 460,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. General Amer Invsts holds 0.27% or 197,358 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 15,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 234 are owned by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 19,084 shares. Regions Finance Corp has 7,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce owns 770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 188,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,985 are held by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 626 shares. 18,542 are held by Css Limited Liability Il. 273,225 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corp. 16,934 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.