Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) Forms $13.93 Double Bottom; Futurefuel Hares (FF) Shorts Raised By 20.94%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) formed double bottom with $13.37 target or 4.00% below today’s $13.93 share price. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 209,909 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF) had an increase of 20.94% in short interest. FF’s SI was 315,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.94% from 260,700 shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF)’s short sellers to cover FF’s short positions. The SI to Futurefuel Corp Hares’s float is 1.23%. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 108,005 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity. EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought 2,895 shares worth $29,905.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.7 in 2019Q1.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $518.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 25.34 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.