Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake Held by Shaker Financial Services Llc; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Position by $828,138

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 205,672 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares to 66,433 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Intermediate High Inc Fd (CIF) by 260,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,719 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M on Wednesday, February 6. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63 million.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.