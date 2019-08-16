Royce Value Tr (RVT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $312,000 as Stock Were Volatile; Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Rose While Nokota Management LP Has Upped by $11.13 Million Its Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 161,433 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.16M shares traded or 33.50% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2.35 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $182.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like American Water Works Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AWK) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Lc invested 0.43% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com reported 11,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.3% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 421,417 shares. Creative Planning owns 12,631 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 343,906 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 6,206 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,375 were reported by Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability Corp. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,913 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.04% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 56,379 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Lc has 0.12% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 540 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 234 shares.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portfolio Review: Eaton And Adams Diversified Equity Fund Added – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.