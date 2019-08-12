Royce Value Tr (RVT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31 million, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.57M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM EXTENDS EXISTING $14.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 27/04/2018 – REG-Sandal plc : Share Buy-back and Notice of GM; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 2018 at Dusit Thani, Dubai; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 105,349 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 26,061 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 573,000 shares. Alps Advsr has 1.01 million shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.51% or 14,247 shares. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 411,176 shares. Fosun Ltd has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12,000 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 23,832 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 21,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 272 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Texas Yale reported 39,450 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation owns 456,003 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 98 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 174,673 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Tariffs Mean More Reasons Itâ€™s a Good Idea to Avoid GM Stock – Yahoo News” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barra Defends GM’s Lordstown Sale – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget FANG: 10 Big, Safe Dividends Worth Considering – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2017. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.