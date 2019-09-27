Royce Value Tr (RVT) Market Value Were Volatile While Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.20 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $317,704 as Stock Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 27,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $149.31. About 2.08 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 92,310 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 175,827 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 268,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 108,340 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms for Its Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” on May 18, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Aug 31, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 455,370 shares to 658,607 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 63,171 shares. 273,744 are owned by Stifel. Landscape Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.04% or 374,681 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fca Tx stated it has 11,554 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards owns 80,696 shares. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 266,939 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 76,694 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 40,938 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.07% or 12,645 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Com reported 60,052 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 57,889 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 27,490 shares to 3,385 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (NYSE:DUC) by 54,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.