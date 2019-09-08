Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder Yakira Capital Management Lowered Holding by $312,000; Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.86 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 358,934 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 95,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 788,813 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, down from 883,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.39M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares to 281,024 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.04% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Guggenheim Llc invested in 359,066 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 62,282 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Co, Missouri-based fund reported 24,046 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 6,206 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Reilly Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 641,272 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bulldog reported 70,579 shares. Cornerstone, a Alabama-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 74,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1607 Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Clough Ptnrs LP owns 208,900 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 57,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 6,841 shares to 25,193 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD) by 9,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,179 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.08% or 32,110 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ok invested in 83,714 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 688,100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 106,548 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 657 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 432,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mirae Asset Co Ltd has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Avalon Lc owns 788,813 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 369,597 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 233,375 shares. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 11,679 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 125,117 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 35,665 shares.