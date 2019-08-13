Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Carmignac Gestion Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $10.37 Million as Market Value Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 46,785 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 92,929 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 46,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 82,013 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 102,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.00 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 1.09 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors reported 4,992 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 500,724 shares. Crossover Management Vi Lc reported 609,035 shares or 100% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,415 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,800 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 20,497 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Security Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 200 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 625,709 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.33M shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 395,110 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $84.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 184,030 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 36,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,123 shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

