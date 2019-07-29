Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Its Position by $596,596 as Stock Price Declined; Matarin Capital Management Decreased Its Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Position by $330,450

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 45,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,272 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 687,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 226,133 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 135,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 95,167 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,707 shares to 43,557 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 28,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Analysts await Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EGRX’s profit will be $4.25 million for 44.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 10,113 shares to 147,899 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 21,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 16,934 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 87,332 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0% or 23,164 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% or 7,180 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 147,724 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 85,645 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rivernorth Cap Ltd holds 0.15% or 167,669 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Oppenheimer Com owns 270,221 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Geode Cap Ltd owns 43,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Llc Il owns 18,542 shares.

