Royce Value Cf (RVT) Stake Held by Eidelman Virant Capital; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $395,850

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 197,836 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

