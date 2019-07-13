Royce Value Cf (RVT) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Position by $964,600 as Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $3.35 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 33,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 72,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 205,672 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has invested 2.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 17,354 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Family Firm has 4,410 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 23,583 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 3.28% or 181,099 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners owns 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.72M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 12.07M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company accumulated 2.28 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability stated it has 27,690 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 20,995 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 13,339 were reported by Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Markel has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.95% or 84,159 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Inc stated it has 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock.

