Royce Value Cf (RVT) Share Price Declined While Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted by $964,600 Its Position; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Value Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 142,260 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc holds 20,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 152,776 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.37% or 5,243 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 7.11 million shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. 9,488 are owned by West Oak Limited Company. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 1.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,429 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,474 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.46% or 18,077 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited owns 5,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 1,421 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc owns 109,926 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proffitt And Goodson reported 53 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,281 shares to 187,041 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,575 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.49M shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Cohen Steers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has 641,272 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 626 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 87,332 shares. 1832 Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Da Davidson And Company invested in 0.04% or 184,614 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 357,161 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 6,206 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd owns 10,000 shares.

