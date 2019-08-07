Royce Value Cf (RVT) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Stake; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding Maintained by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 193,446 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 390,965 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt holds 237,400 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 46,727 shares. Moreover, Cohen Steers Incorporated has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 122,837 shares. Bulldog Llc stated it has 70,579 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 790,166 shares. Yakira Mngmt Inc owns 268,137 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Co has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 81,402 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 0.01% or 1.49 million shares. Creative Planning holds 12,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 14,260 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,470 shares to 14,883 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,107 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).