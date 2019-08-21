Royce Micro (RMT) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Boosted Holding by $626,256 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Increased Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $4.81 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 145,273 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 2.02 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 46,895 shares to 51,290 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 26,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,806 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

