Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.28 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 84.68% respectively. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.