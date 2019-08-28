Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.28
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 84.68% respectively. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
