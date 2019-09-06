Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.41 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Insiders Competitively, held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.