Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.41
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Insiders Competitively, held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
