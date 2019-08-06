Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 0%. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
