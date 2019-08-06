Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 0%. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.